Speed UP the Procurement process.Shruthi Ojha Special officer

Gadwal: The District Special Officer and Intermediate Education Commissioner Shruti Ojha has directed officials to expedite the collection process of the remaining grains at purchase centers. On Wednesday, she, along with District Collector B M Santosh, visited rice grain buying centers in Beerelli and Latti puram villages of Gadwal Mandal. They assessed the facilities at the paddy buying centers run by IKP and inquired about any issues farmers might be facing. She emphasized the importance of weighing the grain immediately after it is brought by the farmers.

Farmers were instructed to weigh the grain immediately upon bringing it and to load the collected grain into trucks for transport to rice mills. Regular data entry is essential, and prompt payment to farmers must be ensured. Given the risk of untimely rains, there should be no delay in grain movement. Advance measures should be taken to ensure sufficient tarpaulins and gunny bags are available at the purchase centers. Shruti Ojha emphasized that the full support price, as announced by the government, will be paid. Proper care must be taken to prevent the grain from getting wet due to rains.

She said that in the current season, 70 purchase centers have been set up across the district, and currently, 10 purchase centers are collecting paddy grain, with strict measures in place to prevent any wastage. The Collector mentioned that all necessary facilities have been made available to the farmers at the centers. He emphasized that everyone involved in the grain collection process, from field-level staff to officials, is acting responsibly.

District Additional Collector Musini Venkateshwarlu, Civil Supplies District Manager Vimala, and Agriculture Extension officers were present at the program.