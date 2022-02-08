Speed up Yadadri works for reopening, CM KCR tells officials

Yadadri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who spent about six hours on Monday reviewing the ongoing renovation works of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, asked the officials to expedite the works by March 1. The celebrations to reopen the temple would begin from March 22.



Chandrasekhar Rao went around the temple premises and examined the ongoing construction works which are nearing completion. He inspected the sanctum sanctorum, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, bathrooms for men and women devotees, RTC bus stand, Annadanam complex and Vratha Mandapams among others.

The CM visited the area earmarked for the Yagashala where Sudarshana Yagam will be formed during the reopening ceremony under the supervision of Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

The Chief Minister first conducted an aerial survey of the area to examine the arrangements for the reopening ceremony. The temple priests received him with a Poornakumbham amid chanting of Vedic hymns, following which he performed special puja to the principal deity at the temple Balalayam.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minster Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs Sunitha Mahender Reddy, P Sekhar Reddy, Gadari Kishore Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Marri Janardhan Reddy, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were among those who were present there.