Speeding car kills three in Suryapet

Three members of a family died after killed and one injured after a speeding car rammed into them here on National Highway 65 at Munagala Mandal of Suryapet district.

The incident took place when the car hit the four family members who stood on the roadside after getting down from the car they were travelling. The deceased were identified as Vadugu Nagamalleshwar Rao (40), his wife Mamullamma (34), daughter Durga (12). While Rao's son Konda Babu sustained injuries.

Locals shifted the boy to a hospital in Kodad by another car for treatment and alerted the police. It is learned that the victims, natives of Interu village in Kruthivela Mandal of Krishna district and were the residents of Madhapur in Hyderabad. They hired a car to go to their native place and the incident occurred when they were returning to Hyderabad.

The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

On June 26, three members of a family met with an accident at Chivvemla Mandal of Suryapet district. The accident occurred when the victims were heading to Hyderabad from Vijayawada in a car which accidentally hit a cement mixing tanker at Kasimpet road junction.