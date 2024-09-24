Sports Enhance Mental Wellness and Physical Strength - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

NagarKurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized the significance of sports in promoting mental well-being and physical strength among students. He made these remarks while inaugurating the block-level sports competitions at the district's Zilla Parishad High School premises.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy noted that the government is committed to supporting athletes alongside their academic pursuits. He urged students to excel in sports and bring recognition to the constituency on a national level. He also expressed his intention to address the needs of physical education teachers to better support students in rural areas. Furthermore, he highlighted that many athletes are excelling in sports and participating in service activities, urging students to take inspiration from these role models to showcase their own talents.