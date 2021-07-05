Sports getting major thrust in Medak District

Medak: There is no shortage of talented and passionate players in the district. They have the ability to excel in any sport. However, lack of adequate infrastructure facilities and encouragement impeded their progress till two years ago. However, things are changing for the better.

District authorities are focussing on creating all necessary amenities and facilities to hone the skills of sportspersons including the budding ones. The long-felt need for funds to create facilities is also being met these days. R Nagaraj who took over as the District Youth Sports Officer (DYSO) is zealously pushing for getting better recognition for the district in the sports arena. Local MLA Padma Devender Reddy, Minister T Harish Rao and District Collector are taking special interest in the promotion of sports and ensuring timely release of funds, he says. As a result, within a year of his taking charge, many facilities have been created and steps are underway for major activities of sports and games. 'FREEDOM2KRUN' has been organised as a part of 'Aazadi Kaam Amrit Mahotsav' by district youth sports wing with the support of the Collector.

Detailing the activities taken up to promote sports in the district Nagaraj listed a few of them: Recently, weight lifting equipment has been purchased at a cost of Rs 2 lakh; Synthetic athletic track has been set up at Indira Gandhi outdoor stadium; with the help of Harish Rao and Padma Devender Reddy, a football ground was set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and the lighting facilities and gallery were repaired; Fencing was set up around the synthetic athletic track with Rs 18 lakh; Athletic sports material was purchased with Rs 15 lakh; Nagaraju set up a table tennis court at the PNR Indoor Stadium at his expense; Lighting installed outside the PNR indoor stadium for the comfort of players, with the assistance of Collector Harish and Municipal Chairman Chandrapal.

Among some promotional activities are: Wooden flooring repairs have been done and badminton synthetic mats as well as CC cameras have been setup for the convenience of shuttle badminton players with Rs 5 lakh provided by the Chairman Chandrapal; administrative approvals for construction of swimming pool basketball court volleyball court have been acquired. The Collector has passed orders to Panchayatraj Engineer to complete the works at the earliest; Administrative approvals have been obtained for construction of another mini stadium at Narsapur and the collector has instructed the RDO for a suitable space collection. Nagaraj informed that a request was made to minister Srinivas Gowd on March 19, seeking permission to set up a skill development centre for the employment of unemployed youth in the district. The minister assured that this would be the first priority in the budget and the matter was also raised in the assembly. Keeping in mind that talent thrives only under competent coaches, the DYSO said, proposals are being sent to state sports MD for appointment of coaches for athletics, football, badminton, hockey and handball.