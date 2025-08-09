Sravana Masam Third Saturday Chariot Festival at Swayambu Kattakinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple Today

Gadwal: The sacred chariot festival of Sri Sri Sri Swayambu Sri Devi Bhudevi Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Sri Sri Sri Swayambu Kattakinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple will be held this evening at 5:00 PM, marking the auspicious third Saturday of the holy month of Sravana.

Temple authorities have invited devotees to participate in the celebrations in large numbers, receive teertha prasadam, and seek the divine blessings of the Lord. As part of the festivities, an annadanam (free meal distribution) program will also be organized for all attendees. The event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from devotees across the region, adding to the spiritual fervor of the occasion.