SRG Gajamukha Mahesh Youth Launches Summer Water Camp in Gadwal

Gadwal: A summer water camp (Chalivendram) set up by SRG Gajamukha Mahesh Youth near the second railway gate on Beerelli Road in Gadwal was inaugurated by former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah and former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav.

The initiative aims to provide relief to the public from the scorching summer heat by offering free drinking water. Several Congress leaders, including Kotesh, Peddapalli Rajasekhar Reddy, TNR Jagadish, Jammi Chedu Anand, Goud, Chepala Chinna, Pulipati Venkatesh, and Dadavai Narasimhulu, were present at the event.

The organizers emphasized the importance of community service and expressed their commitment to continuing such welfare activities in the future.