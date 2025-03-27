Live
- SC stays ‘inquiry’ against Madhya Pradesh's RERA chairman
- PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties
- ‘Meghalu Ksind Prema Katha’first look released
- Starlet Nilakhi Patra Wins Young Sensation Award
- Auto Stocks Hit Hard as Investors React to Trump’s New Tariffs
- Men’s March Madness 2025: Previewing Every Sweet 16 Matchup
- Air India Express to Launch Direct Flights from Mangaluru to Hyderabad, Chennai
- ‘Baby Reindeer’ Leads 2025 Bafta TV Nominations
- Telangana Assembly passes resolution on delimitation
- Russia awards medal to North Korean leader Kim ahead of 80th Victory Day celebrations
SRG Gajamukha Mahesh Youth Launches Summer Water Camp in Gadwal
Highlights
A summer water camp (Chalivendram) set up by SRG Gajamukha Mahesh Youth near the second railway gate on Beerelli Road in Gadwal was inaugurated by former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah and former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav.
Gadwal: A summer water camp (Chalivendram) set up by SRG Gajamukha Mahesh Youth near the second railway gate on Beerelli Road in Gadwal was inaugurated by former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah and former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav.
The initiative aims to provide relief to the public from the scorching summer heat by offering free drinking water. Several Congress leaders, including Kotesh, Peddapalli Rajasekhar Reddy, TNR Jagadish, Jammi Chedu Anand, Goud, Chepala Chinna, Pulipati Venkatesh, and Dadavai Narasimhulu, were present at the event.
The organizers emphasized the importance of community service and expressed their commitment to continuing such welfare activities in the future.
Next Story