Sri Chaitanya fetes 9 NEET top rankers with Rs. 25L cash prize

Hyderabad: The students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions achieved remarkable feats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. Nine students, including three from two Telugu States, have secured first rank with 720/720 marks in all India Open Category. They felicitated the students with a Rs 25 lakh cheque who secured first rank.

The first rankers were V Kalyan, P Pavan Kumar Reddy, V Mukesh Chowdhary, G Bhanu Teja Sai, Iram Quazi, Darsh Paghdar, Isha Kothari, Aadarsh Singh Moyal, and Amina Arif Kadiwala.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushma Boppana, academic director of Sri Chaitanya Group, congratulated the achievers who secured a perfect score of 720, bagging the coveted All India Rank (AIR) 1 position.

On Wednesday, Bhanu Teja, Pavan, Mukesh, and V Kalyan received the prize amount of Rs 25 lakh. After receiving the prize, the students expressed their gratitude to the teachers and management for their rank and also thanked their parents for their support.

Sushma stated, “The students have achieved remarkable scores in the NEET exam, with nine students securing a perfect 720 marks, 30 students achieving 715 marks, 57 students scoring 710 marks, over 127 students obtaining 700 marks, and 852 students demonstrating their ability with 650 marks.”

"We are incredibly proud of our students' exceptional performance in NEET 2024. Congratulations to all the students, parents, and teachers involved in this remarkable achievement. These results fuel our dedication to nurturing future top scorers across the nation,” she added.