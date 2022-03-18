Sri Rama Navami celebrations begin at Bhadrachalam

In the view of 'Falguna Pournami', special puja was performed at Sri Sitharamachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam today. Also, the temple priests formally began 'Sri Rama Navami' celebrations today. The festival 'Sri Rama Navami' will be held on April 10.

The temple officials will hold the kalyanotsavam on April 10 and Maha Pattabishekam on April 11.

The officials have planned the festival celebrations on a grand note. A separate queue lines will be arranged for disabled, pregnant women and old age persons. The celebrations will be held in an open place so that more devotees will get chance to visit the temple town during festival days. The main events such as Kalyanotsavam and Pattabhishekam will be conducted in Midhila stadium.

The temple has already begun the sale of tickets for the events.