'Sri Ramaraksha Stotram' book to be unveiled on April 14

Bhadradri: Bhadrachalam, a famous holy place in Telangana, is gearing up for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Crores of devotees are eager to witness the Rama Kalyanam ritual that takes place on that day. The Temple Executive Officer L Ramadevi said that this year there will be a special feature in the celebrations. The book 'Sri Ramaraksha Stotram' written by Puranapanda Srinivas, former special advisor of Srishaila Devasthanam, will be distributed to the thousands of devotees sitting in the gallery and watching the Kalyanam.

It is noteworthy that Srinivas also wrote Akhanda Granths which were previously presented by Sai Korrapati, the head of Tollywood production company 'Varahi Movie', for the Brahmotsavams in Bhadradri. Also, the latest book 'Sri Ramaraksha Stotram' is presented by famous Tollywood director SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Sai Korrapati. Puranpanda Srinivas thanked them on this occasion. Meanwhile, this Mahimopeta Sri Ramaraksha Stotram Granth will be unveiled on April 14 by Ramadevi, the temple EO.