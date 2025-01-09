Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Sripuram Prepares for Vaikunta Ekadashi

NagarKurnool: All arrangements have been completed for the grand celebration of Vaikunta Ekadashi at the Sri Goda Sametha Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Sripuram, Nagarkurnool district. The Uttara Dwara Darshanam (northern gate opening) will begin at 5:30 AM on Friday. Special rituals and the Garuda Pallaki Seva will be performed prior to the darshan.

The celebrations are expected to see the participation of District Collector Badavath Santosh Kumar, District SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, judges, public representatives, political leaders, and a large number of devotees. In preparation, the temple authorities have made extensive arrangements.

The temple has been beautifully decorated, and the Uttara Dwaram, which opens only once a year, has been adorned with colorful flowers. Large quantities of prasadam have been prepared for the thousands of devotees expected to attend. To ensure safety and order, the police have established tight security and taken necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.