Sri Sathya Sai launches free Data Engg program for the jobless

As part of the Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Programme, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations have announced the launch of the 3rd batch of their FREE Data Engineering Course, aimed at empowering unemployed youth with industry-ready skills. For registration details, visit www.sethu.ai or call 90523 72023.

This intensive 90-day offline programme is open to 2022–2025 pass-out graduates holding M Sc, B Tech, M Tech, or MCA degrees. Conducted at Hyderabad, the course is accessible to job seekers from any region.

The curriculum covers Basic & Advanced Python, SQL, Business Intelligence tools, AI Fundamentals, along with soft skills and career counselling, designed to prepare students for strong career pathways in the data engineering domain.

Successful participants will also receive placement assistance, helping them transition into promising technology careers. Offline classes will be held at the Sathya Sai Skill Centre, Hyderabad.