Sri Triveni School puts up mesmerizing annual show

Sri Triveni School champapet celebrated its annual day on February 10th 2024, The dignitaries that graced the occasion were Surender Reddy Karu( Chairman sir ) sri.k Govardhan Ready. (Executive Director) Srikanth lingadi ( technocrat)and Santosh Lal [photon journalists] and also Mr Vighnesh{ National Kabaddi player } doctor Naresh { neuro surgeon} kaleru Naresh {Judiciary advocate in High Courts} and Tripura Sundari { software engineer} ambati Sunita (teacher in minority girls School) Sharan Kumar (hospital management professional )Divyanshu ( singer and a soft ware) engineer)

The event unfolded with the yoga performance. followed by the lighting of lamp by the alumni's of Sri Tri veni. there after principal madam Sarada Madhuri madam read (annual report )high lighting the achievements of 2023 and2024, chief guest and alumni's distributed prizes for class best and also issued 25000 cash price each for the 2023 SSC students who scored 10/10 gpa, it also included launching of coding videos made by student's...

Student enthralled the dias with the variety of artistic performance, life skills kit on (excessive mobile used) parents were very excited about the performances and felt very proud of their children's. Dazzling performances like.........jhansi ki rani i pranavalaya(incarnation of maa durga) Kunbi folks tribal dance. Incredible Indian( colourful representation all states in india)...Devar deva ( invoking element of fire) really made the audience to stand on their toes.the event closed by the principal madam Sharda madam with vote of thanks and also by calling the entire crew of sri triveni on to the Dias..



















