Just In
Sridhar Babu appointed as exhibition society president
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT, Industries, and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, has been appointed the president of the All India Industrial...
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT, Industries, and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, has been appointed the president of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society that hosts the annual Numaish.
Sridhar Babu replaces former finance minister and BRS leader Harish Rao as the president of the AIIE society.
The exhibition society notified that Numaish will kick off on January 1, 2024, and will stay open to the public until February 15, 2024.
