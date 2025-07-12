Sridhar Babu bats for eco-friendly construction practices

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu has said that eco-friendly construction practices present viable solutions to the pressing global challenges of climate change, urbanization, pollution, and rising carbon emissions.

The minister emphasized the Telangana government’s strategic focus in this direction and appealed to civil engineers to actively participate in this transformative journey.

He highlighted the state’s ambitious goal of distributing 5,00,000 Indiramma houses to eligible beneficiaries within three and a half years. The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national conference titled “Next-Gen High-Rise Buildings – Advancements in Composite and Steel Structures”, organized by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (Hyderabad Center) here on Friday.

Sridhar Babu noted that the construction sector in Telangana registered an impressive 11.97 per cent growth rate in the fiscal year 2024–25, contributing over Rs 80,000 crore to the state economy, accounting for 24.9 per cent of the gross value added in the services sector—an indicator of the sector’s robust growth.