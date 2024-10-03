Sridhar Babu hails services of Anganwadi teachers

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Poshan Maah 2024 should be strictly implemented for healthy children.

The Minister along with district Collector Koya Shri Harsha attended the closing ceremony of Poshan Maah 2024 organised in Manthani on Wednesday. The Minister participated in Annaprasana, Aksharabhayasam, Srimantam and other programmes organised as part of Poshan Maah programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that by providing nutritious food from birth to the age of 6 years, children will become healthy. The government of India is implementing Poshan Maah-2024 programme with the aim of providing good nutrition to children.

He congratulated the Anganwadi teachers who are providing services to pregnant women in the urban and rural areas of the district. Anganwadi teachers and assistants are playing a vital role in the implementation of many programmes undertaken by the government. The government will take decisions to provide security to Anganwadi teachers in the coming days, he said.

Sridhar Babu said that if the posts of Anganwadi teachers and assistants are vacant anywhere in the district in ICDS, steps will be taken to fill them up immediately.

He directed the concerned authorities to prepare proposals for the construction of Anganwadi buildings and asked the District Collector to arrange a special medical camp for Anganwadi teachers and helpers to check their health conditions.

Collector Shri Harsha said that Anganwadi centres are being converted into pre-education centres and according to Kara Deepika and Priyadarshini, children should be taught with play songs. He said that teaching should be done as per the prescribed schedule in the Anganwadi Centres every day.

Collector directed officials to provide necessary nutrition and medicines to pregnant women if they are anemic. Vilochavaram Anganwadi Centre plaque unveiled. Later Swachha Tha Hi Seva poster was released.

Manthani Revenue Division Officer V Hanuma Naik, District Welfare Officer Rauf Khan, CDPOs, Anganwadi teachers, concerned officials and others participated in this programme.