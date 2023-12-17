Sridhar Babu pooh-poohs Harish’s claim

Hyderabad: On the last day of the ongoing Telangana Assembly session, the House witnessed a bitter exchange of words between the leaders of ruling party and the Opposition BRS party.

A war of words broke out between them during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the joint session of the Assembly on Saturday. BRS party MLA T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misguiding the House, and said the records of the House should be corrected.

He reminded that they came out of the cabinet of former CM YSR within 14 months of coming into power in the year 2004. “We came out of the cabinet as a protest against the fake encounters, injustice to Pothireddipadu and Pulichintala projects and implementation of 610 GO.

Harish Rao criticised that those who were ministers at that time kept their lips closed for protecting their posts. He said then TRS was the only party that brought the Congress party to power at that time. “It was because of our alliance that the Congress came to power. We gave alms in the form of power to the Congress party,” Rao said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said the BRS should realise about the verdict of the people. He said houses were built and lands were distributed in Indiramma’s kingdom. How many seats did you contest on that day? How many people had won in the 2004 Assembly elections,” he asked. Sridhar Babu said it was ridiculous to say that they won because of the TRS party.Reacting to the comments, Harish Rao said Sridhar Babu had insulted him.

He said the Congress party leaders did not speak on the day when the then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy vowed that he would not give a single rupee to the Telangana region.