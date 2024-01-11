Srihari questions CM’s meetings at MCRHRD

Hyderabad: MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday objected to Chief Ministaer A Revanth Reddy holding party meetings in Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute (MCRHRD).

Addressing a press conference after the preparatory meeting of Warangal parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Srihari said that the party was analysing the parliamentary elections in the presence of the party's senior leaders. He revealed that some of the party leaders said that the party was in power for 10 years, but they did not care about any party leaders and some of them mentioned that even those who were present during the movement were not given posts. “We are reviewing everything. Review meetings should be held there in such a way that the suggestions of district party offices are taken into consideration. From now we are ready to work hard from the district party office,” said Srihari.

The BRS leader said that the party has decided to take the upcoming Parliament elections seriously. The Congress party has given unimplementable promises. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demands that it should be clear till when the promises made by the Congress party will be implemented. He said that 420 promises were given to the people of the state and the people trusted them and voted for them.

“As BRS party, we are speaking from the people's side to implement them. Bhatti Vikramarkagaru, you and I are both Dalits. There is no clear statement from you whether you want to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme or not,” asked Srihari.

The BRS leader took exception to party meetings in the government institutions like MCRHRD. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review meeting at MCRHRD. Earlier, they complained that we were holding party meetings in Pragathi Bhavan, now how can you hold MCRHRD party meetings,” asked Srihari.