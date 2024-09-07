Srinagar Colony urges officials to resolve overflowing drainage Issue

Live
Just In
The residents of Srinagar Colony have raised urgent concerns regarding a persistent overflowing drainage problem located in front of the park behind the old post office.
The residents of Srinagar Colony have raised urgent concerns regarding a persistent overflowing drainage problem located in front of the park behind the old post office. This issue has been ongoing for the past two months, creating significant inconveniences for walkers and visitors to the park.
The overflowing drain has not only hampered the enjoyment of the park but has also given rise to hygiene concerns, with a strong foul smell permeating the area. Local residents have reported that the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that some individuals have fallen ill, further raising alarms about potential health risks associated with the unhygienic conditions.
Community members are now calling on the relevant authorities to take immediate action to resolve the drainage crisis. They are urging for a permanent solution to be implemented in order to restore the well-being and safety of those who frequent the park.
As the situation continues to develop, residents hope that the authorities will respond swiftly to this pressing public health issue. The community's health and safety hang in the balance as they await a resolution to this distressing problem.