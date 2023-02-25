Srinivas Goud promises stadium in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: State Tourism & Sports Minister Srinivas Goud said that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is running his administration with the help of employees and teachers for the welfare of downtrodden, and comprehensive economic and social development in the State.





He formally inaugurated the TNGOS 34th Sports Meet at Nizamabad on Friday. He said that sports help the employees to overcome the mental stress due to the workload. For the employees to be active, they should play games along with exercise and walking.

He said that the efforts made by TNGOs for the Statehood by keeping the Telangana ideology is indescribable. Srinivasa Goud added that many young women and men from Nizamabad city are excelling at the international level in various sports.

He said that he will propose to the Chief Minister to grant a stadium to the city of Nizamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ganesh Bigala said that the employees have played a vital role in the achievement of Telangana State. Ganesh said that today employees are playing a vital role in the construction of golden Telangana on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

MLA appealed to Minister Varyulu Srinivas Goud to grant stadium with all facilities to Nizamabad city.

City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, MLC VG Goud, district Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman, TNGOs State ;eaders Mamilla Rajender, Pratap, TNGOs Nizamabad district leaders Aluka Kishan, Amrit Rao, Suman and others participated in this event.