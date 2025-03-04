Srisailam Tunnel Rescue: Families Endure Long Wait as Debris Clearance Remains a Challenge

The anxious wait of families hoping for the rescue of eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since 22 February continues, as the debris removal process remains slow and challenging despite the restoration of the conveyor belt.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered by the complex nature of clearing the collapsed tunnel, particularly in the final 20-metre stretch where a badly damaged tunnel boring machine (TBM) still blocks the path. Though the conveyor belt, critical for removing mud, was restored on Tuesday evening, officials warn that it is not a complete solution to the crisis.

Technical and Logistical Hurdles

A senior official involved in the rescue operation explained that while the conveyor belt is now operational, it was originally designed to work in sync with the TBM, automatically transporting excavated material. “Now that it must function independently, its efficiency is uncertain until at least five to six hours of testing is completed,” the official said.

Adding to the complexity, the belt has been restored only up to 13.5 km from the tunnel’s entrance, leaving another 400 metres where debris must be manually handled. Furthermore, loading mud onto the belt—fixed at a three-metre elevation along the tunnel wall—is a laborious task, slowing progress.

Meanwhile, the removal of TBM metal parts remains a separate challenge. As the conveyor belt cannot transport metal debris without getting damaged, heavy locomotive trolleys are being used instead, adding further delays to the process.

Water Seepage Adding to Difficulties

Rescue teams are also battling continuous water seepage inside the tunnel, with an estimated 3,500 litres per minute accumulating in different sections. To manage this, a five-stage pumping system with 2,200 HP motors is being used to drain water, but it remains a persistent obstacle.

Despite relentless efforts by personnel from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and South Central Railway, officials remain unable to provide a definite timeline for reaching the trapped workers. The combination of mud, debris, mechanical failures, and water ingress continues to make the mission highly complex.

Families Await News Amid Uncertainty

As the operation stretches into its second week, the families of the trapped workers remain in distress, hoping for positive developments. With no clear deadline for completion, concerns over the workers’ safety grow with each passing day. Officials, however, insist that every possible measure is being taken to ensure their rescue.

For now, all eyes remain on the tunnel, as rescue teams push forward against immense odds, trying to bring the trapped workers back to safety.