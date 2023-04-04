SSC students at lurch as bundle of answer sheets goes missing in Adilabad

Adilabad: A day after the reported leakage of first paper rocked the entire Telangana, another shocking incident has taken place where a bundle of answer sheets for the SSC Telugu examination went missing. This event triggered panic among students and officials. The incident was reported in Utnoor of Adilabad district.



According to sources, the examination officials handed over the answer sheet bundles to the Utnoor post office but during the transfer of the bundles from the post office to the bus stand in an auto, one bundle is said to be missing. Post office staff counted the bundles at the bus stand and found one bundle missing. They subsequently filed a complaint at a nearby police station. An investigation is underway.