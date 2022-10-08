St Peters Engineering College organises Graduation Day

Hyderabad: St Peters Engineering College on Saturday organised its 12th Graduation Day. On this occasion, around 300 graduates from all the departments were presented with their degrees, and academic and placement toppers were also felicitated. To grace the occasion the Guest of Honour was Rajesh Raju, founder and CEO of Achala IT solutions, and Chief Guest, Prof N Ramana Rao, director NIT Warangal.

In his address, Rajesh Raju shared his practical life experience with students. He further added how to maintain balance between your passion and dream. Chief Guest, Prof N Ramana Rao enlightened the audience with the key skills of success. He further added how passion can help in career building. He said that one should always pursue his goal even in the adversity. Chairman T Bala Reddy spoke on the occasion that opportunity should be provided in the present technological era and success should reach from the level of doing jobs to the level of creating wealth. Secretary TV Reddy also emphasized the students, that if you want to do anything as a former college student, you should impart your knowledge to the students here at whatever level you wish.

On this occasion Chairman T Bala Reddy, Secretary and Correspondent T V Reddy, Academic Director T Saroja Reddy, Director Anurag Reddy, Governing body Member Dr A Chinnapa Reddy, Society member T Sridevi, Principal Prof. K Shri Latha, Deans, HODs, Faculty members and parents were also present.