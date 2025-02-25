Staff crunch hits work at 6 RTA offices in city

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad is currently facing a significant shortage of Regional Transport Officers (RTOs). Of total 11 RTAs offices in Greater Hyderabad, six are operating under in-charge officers.

The Hyderabad city has been witnessing an increase in vehicles and subsequently increase in transport-related transactions. However, with the absence of the regional transport officers, the RTAs are facing significant delays. It has been observed that the RTA offices including – Bandlaguda, Secunderabad, Tolichowki, Kondapur, Uppal and Nagole were managed by motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs).

The lack of these officers has created holdups in processing applications, as certain decisions require RTO-level approval and these officers have limitations in their authority.

For instance, in Bandlaguda, which is the South zone RTA office, a full-time RTO at Malakpet (East Zone) oversees additional responsibilities at Bandlaguda office. The officer travels 12 km from Malakpet to Bandlaguda. Similarly, Secunderabad, Tolichowki, Kondapur, Uppal and Nagole are handled by the MVI. These officers either spend merely one to two hours at these additional charges, said Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand.

Dayanand emphasised that the lack of these officers leads to significant administrative hurdles, hindering effective decision-making, especially when it comes to processing applications such as late vehicle registrations and other important decisions.

“The dual responsibilities present challenges in effectively managing and overseeing files and transactions in both locations. With the issuance of the GO, we adhere to these designated tasks,” said an RTO on condition of anonymity.

The current circumstances have created significant hurdles in overseeing the growing number of vehicles and the transport related services. Consequently, the offices involved are finding it difficult to provide effective service for crucial operations such as vehicle registrations, license renewals, and permit processing.

Transport unions say that the absence of full-time RTOs has resulted in delayed processing times and increased workload for existing staff. The department needs to address the shortage promptly to ensure the smooth functioning of transport offices and better service delivery to the public.