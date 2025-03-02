Live
Stage set for CM Revanth’s visit
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Wanaparthy tomorrow to inaugurate several key development initiatives aimed at boosting employment opportunities and strengthening agricultural infrastructure.
In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, Revanth has granted approval for the Kashimnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme for Wanaparthy constituency. The project is expected to provide irrigation water to 4,000 acres of farmland, benefiting thousands of farmers in the region. As part of the visit, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the project’s survey work, signaling the beginning of efforts to enhance irrigation facilities in the district.
One of the major highlights of the visit will be the launch of a Rs 6,000 crore self-employment scheme, designed to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state. Following these, the CM will address a public gathering in Wanaparthy.