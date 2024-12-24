Live
- ADTT unveiled in Tirupati to streamline issue of driving licences
- Coaching deaths: LG approves suspension of two DFS officers
- Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told
- Docs play imp role in building awareness of organ donation says Droupadi Murmu
- Close shave for RTC bus passengers
- Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani
- HSL bags three prestigious awards
- Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute
- Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
- SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
State allocates Rs 12.3 cr for CM’s upcoming Davos visit
Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders releasing Rs 12.30 crore for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Davos visit in January. The CM-led official delegation, including State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, will embark on Davos' visit to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting organised between January 20 and 24.
Officials said that State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan released the orders of allocation of Rs 12.30 crore to spend for the CM's Davos visit. The delegation would meet prospective global investors and invite them to Telangana to set up IT, ITES, manufacturing, and pharma industries in the State.
