State allocates Rs 12.3 cr for CM’s upcoming Davos visit

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders releasing Rs 12.30 crore for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Davos visit in January. The CM-led official delegation, including State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, will embark on Davos' visit to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting organised between January 20 and 24.

Officials said that State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan released the orders of allocation of Rs 12.30 crore to spend for the CM's Davos visit. The delegation would meet prospective global investors and invite them to Telangana to set up IT, ITES, manufacturing, and pharma industries in the State.