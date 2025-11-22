State Cabinet to meet on Nov 25

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will take a decision on the crucial BC reservation in the upcoming elections to local bodies at the Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on November 25. The Cabinet will discuss the Dedicated Commission’s report to finalise the BC quota for local bodies. This follows the submission of the Commission's report recommending a 42% reservation and the recent stay on the 42% BC quota by the Telangana High Court.

The Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss legal options and strategies to address the reservation issue for the upcoming elections.

The state government has adopted two bills providing 42 per cent BC reservation in the local bodies. However, the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court have since given specific directions to not exceed the cap of 50% reservation overall.

Previously, the BCs were provided 23 per cent reservation and the same is likely to be continued in the elections to local bodies, in case the state government wants to stay clear of legal complications. The Dedicated Commission’s recommendations would be taken into consideration before finalising the BC quota, officials said.

According to an official note, however, the Council of Ministers will gather exclusively to discuss proposals related to the Energy Department. The government has already announced the creation of a new DISCOM exclusively to supply power to the farm sector in the state. The modalities for the new DSICOM have been prepared. The Cabinet will discuss the setting up of the new DISCOM in the state. Officials have been requested to come prepared for the discussion.

The arrangements being made for the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit and the composition of invitees from across the world would be one of the main items on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu will brief the Cabinet about the summit and the government’s strategy to woo global investors.

Officials said that the long-pending constitution of the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam Board would be finalised at the Cabinet meeting. The Board’s responsibilities and the number of members on the board will also be determined.