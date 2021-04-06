State, Centre failed to open Muthyampet sugarcane factory: Rythu Ikya Vedika

Jagtial: Sugarcane farmers of the district tried to lay siege the Collectorate here on Monday, alleging that both the State and Central governments are not solving their problems and not showing interest to reopen the three sugarcane factories, which were closed for the past several years in Muthyampet of Metpally mandal in the district.

They pointed out that due to lack of coordination between MPs, MLAs and Central and State governments, sugarcane farmers are facing a huge loss.

Under Rythu Ikya Vedika (RIV), farmers staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, the farmers criticised that both State and Central governments have deceived the sugarcane farmers of Muthyampet sugarcane factory.

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha knows how to play Bathukamma only, but not in the least was interested in solving farmers' problems, they added. Present MP D Aravind also promised the farmers that he would solve the problem of Muthyampet sugarcane factory but did not fulfilled it till date, they alleged.

The farmers stated that the governments have utterly failed in fixing minimum support price for turmeric, corn and paddy crops. Even after taking the issue to the Central government by staging dharna in New Delhi, the government was not in a mood to solve farmers' problems, they pointed out.

If the governments behave stubbornly and do not solve their problems, then the agitation will be intensified and will teach a fitting lesson to both the State and Central governments, they warned.

The sugarcane farmers alleged that taking farmer leaders into custody was totally undemocratic, when they were trying to stage dharna in a peaceful manner to take the issue to the notice of the government.

Meanwhile, farmers' dharna caused heavy traffic jam for several hours. The police intervened and cleared the traffic by arresting the farmers.