State emerging as hub for Chartered Accountants: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said Telangana is no longer merely competing with other Indian states, but is now standing shoulder to shoulder with developed countries globally.

He was addressing the National-Level CA Students’ Conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Hyderabad Branch, at Shilpakala Vedika on Thursday.

The Deputy CM highlighted that Telangana is offering a promising platform for CA students who are emerging from across the country. He assured that those completing the CA course will find ample opportunities within the state. He praised ICAI as a pillar of India’s financial, economic, and ethical framework.

He emphasized that chartered accountants must remain committed to ethics. “In this era of rapid technological automation, your integrity is your most valuable asset. Let your work always reflect honesty, fairness, and accountability,” the Deputy CM urged.

Becoming a chartered accountant is not merely about passing exams, he said—it is a continuous journey of learning, experience, and personal development. Bhatti stressed that the responsibilities of a chartered accountant are not limited to balancing books—they are partners in progress, guardians of public trust, and guides in resource management. With rapid developments in blockchain, artificial intelligence-based accounting, and digital taxation, he encouraged CA students to upgrade their contemporary knowledge continuously.