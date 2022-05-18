State fought Covid successfully with strong health care system says Dr Srinivas Rao

Yadadri: State Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao visited Yadadri on Tuesday and had darshan of Swayambhu. He expressed his pleasure over the construction of Yadari temple.

Later speaking to the media, he said that the entire world was shaken for two years due to Covid pandemic and stated that he prayed to Lord Laxminarasimha Swamy not to repeat the pandemic in future.

Deaths during the pandemic time were controlled in the State due to strict measures taken by the government.

Telangana is ahead of other States in the field of medical facilities; poor getting better treatment in government hospitals in the State.

Government hospitals were strengthened from mandal level to district level due to the measures taken by CM KCR, he asserted.

He said doctors and other staff are working their best to render valuable services to the people of the State and added that stern action is being taken on erring doctors without fail.

He praised CM KCR over making Yadadri on par with Tirumala and described KCR as King Sri Krishnadevaraya who developed Tirumala in all aspects.