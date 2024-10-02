  • Menu
State gets Rs 416.80 cr flood relief, but officials want more

State gets Rs 416.80 cr flood relief, but officials want more
The Union Government has released Rs 416.80 crore disaster funds for flood relief to Telangana on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Union Government has released Rs 416.80 crore disaster funds for flood relief to Telangana on Tuesday.

The funds are being utilised to provide relief to the flood-affected people and also to repair the damage to the roads, canals, and other infrastructure during the heavy rains in the State recently. However, the government was not happy with the release of meagre funds to the State in the crisis time; officials said that the government has already submitted a report of the flood damages to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

The cost of the road repairs would alone require more than Rs 7,500 crore. Officials said that the Centre has already requested the immediate release of flood relief funds but did not receive a positive response till the day. The release of funds to other states was more than Telangana, which bore the brunt of the torrential rains in August this year.

