State government should re-examine HYDRA campaigh: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned that if the state government fails to re-examine the "HYDRA attacks," the BJP is ready to stand by the poor. He stated on Sunday, "The BJP is here to support the people and protect their properties. We will become your weapon." He emphasized that the BJP will not allow the HYDRA bulldozers to target the homes of the poor without first confronting them and the party's workers.

Sanjay declared that the BJP is fully prepared for a showdown if necessary, should the HYDRA continue to use bulldozers to destroy livelihoods. He made these remarks at the BJP City Central District Office in Barkatpura after inaugurating a photo exhibition on SevaPakwada.

The Karimnagar MP criticized the HYDRA attacks, the implementation of Congress's six guarantees, and alleged frauds committed by Congress and BRS. He urged everyone to visit the exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Sanjay noted that the HYDRA attacks have become a hot topic in towns and villages across Telangana. He questioned why the government is not reconsidering its actions, stating, "When rolling bulldozers demolish the homes of the poor, it spreads fear among the public."

He expressed disbelief that the government would target the homes of the poor instead of powerful individuals, saying, "Newly constructed houses are being demolished within days of occupancy." He criticized the government for destroying homes built with bank loans and the hardships faced by families reliant on small jobs.