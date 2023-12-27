State govt adopting religious discrimination, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary and Kaimragar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed at the State government for adopting double standards and religious discrimination.

The BJP MP who took part in the Bala Veera Diwas in his home constituency took strong exception to the State government funding Tablighi Jamaat. But, neglecting the celebrations of the Veera Baka Diwas and providing funds to provide basic amenities for Ayyappa devotees suffering at Sabarimala.

The BJP leader asked the Hindu community to think. about why the government that pays salaries to imams working in mosques and pastors working in churches is not paying salaries to temple priests and gurus working in gurdwaras?

The Narendra Modi government is organizing Veera Bala Diwas as there is an inspiring history behind this day. Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Govind Singh were martyred for the Dharma they believed in without fear even if they were threatened by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, kept in the shivering cold and tortured, saying that they would kill you if they did not leave Sikhism and convert to Islam.

The history of Guru Gobind Singh's martyrdom, not only his children, but the entire family, is inspiring.

The then Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb tried to forcibly convert Gobind Singh's father, Guru Tej Bahadur, to Islam. But despite all the difficulties, Guru TejBahadur did not agree to convert to Islam. Aurangzeb was enraged by the bruised ego and beheaded Tej Bahadur.

Tej Bahadur's son Guru Govid Singh was only 9 years old when he beheaded him. At that age, he became a Sikh guru and learned many archery skills including martial arts, became a heroic warrior and became a protective shield for the Sikh Dharma. Also to protect the Sikhs formed a warrior society (called Khalsa) and trained as a warrior to protect the innocent.

This is history. "Will Congress and BRS leaders agree on this history? The answer should be given by those parties who have distorted history and praised the Moguls for years should answer to the people, he demanded.

The BJP MP said it's a shame that so-called secularists are portraying all the evil Mughal emperors as heroes and incorporating their history in textbooks.

While the BRS party stuck with the party of Razakar's successors for ten years for votes. Now the Congress is also following the same path and funding Tablighi Jamaat which is banned by Islamic countries as well.

Earlier, Sajaany performed prayers at local Gurudwara and visited a photo exhibition organised on the occasion.