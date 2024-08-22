State govt approves water supply increase for Cantt

Hyderabad: Ina significant relief for Secunderabad Cantonment residents, the State government approved an increase in water supply on Wednesday to meet the needs of the growing population.



This issue came to the forefront after Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh submitted a representation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

According to officials, the current water release in the cantonment area is 6.0 million gallons per day (MGD). This will be increased to 7.0 MGD, ensuring a steady water supply to all bastis and colonies within the Cantonment limits.

Earlier, the State government had imposed a condition to pay additional connection charges for increasing the water supply to the Cantonment. At present, the additional water will be released without imposing these extra charges. Furthermore, a permanent solution to the arrears of freshwater bills related to the Cantonment will be addressed soon.