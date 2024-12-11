State govt issues orders for construction of six-lane flyover

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders for the construction of a six-lane, two-way flyover in the direction of the Kondapur side towards ORR, including the construction of an elevated structure as per the master plan.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) had proposed to take up construction of a six-lane, two-way flyover in the direction of the Kondapur side towards ORR at the second level at Gachibowli junction and the formation of a 120-foot-wide road from Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, via Gas Company to Gachibowli Junction, including construction of an elevated structure as per the master plan.

The project would be taken up under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC)/Turnkey Basis. The GHMC Commissioner wrote a letter to the government seeking approval for this flyover. The government issued orders giving approval for the road.