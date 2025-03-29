State govt rolls out action plan to quench thirst of rural households

Hyderabad: The State Government has prepared an action plan to fetch drinking water needs in the entire rural Telangana during the summer season. State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka asked all the engineers working under Mission Bhagiratha scheme to conduct field visits for four days every week and review the drinking water supply to every household in the state.

Official Committees with local Panchayat authorities in every mandal will also be constituted to monitor the situation regularly, the Minister said, adding that proper arrangements will be made for drinking water supply in the villages in view of the festive and marriage season in April.

Stating that special funds are being allocated for emergency needs, the Minister instructed the officials to repair all the damaged pipes supplying water under the mission. She suggested that district Collectors and work inspectors should work in tandem to maintain the Mission Bhagiratha pipes without any damage due to road construction works taken up by Roads and Buildings and Panchayat wings in the villages.

If any problems arise in water supply, alternative arrangements should be prepared, Seethakka said. Thousands of bore wells have not been taken care of in the last ten years, and they should be repaired and kept ready for drinking water supply, she said. She asked the officials to ensure adequate supply of drinking water and to discourage locals from digging new bore wells.