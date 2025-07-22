State Ministers Urge Collectors to Accelerate Welfare Delivery and Housing Projects: Key Initiatives Reviewed via Statewide Video Conference

Gadwal: Telangana State Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Adluri Laxman Kumar have directed district collectors to play a key role in the effective implementation of the government’s flagship development and welfare schemes. The ministers emphasized that necessary steps must be taken to ensure that the benefits of these welfare programs reach the poorest sections of society.

On Tuesday, a comprehensive video conference was conducted from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, Hyderabad, led by the State Government's Chief Secretary Sri Ramakrishna Rao, in the presence of various department principal secretaries, secretaries, and heads of departments. The conference brought together all district collectors across the state.

The review focused on major state initiatives, including:

Indiramma Housing Scheme

Bhoobharati Land Records System

Improved facilities in various residential schools (meals and infrastructure)

Vanamahotsavam plantation drive

Jogulamba Gadwal Collector B.M. Santhosh Outlines District-Level Implementation

During the meeting, Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Sri B.M. Santhosh briefed the state leadership on the district’s progress and local implementation measures. He reported:

Hostel Welfare:

In hostels under Social Welfare, BC Welfare, and Minority Welfare departments, nutritious meals are being provided in line with the recently increased diet charges. Regular inspections are being conducted to ensure quality food and proper maintenance of hostels. Cleanliness and greenery are being prioritized within hostel premises.

Indiramma Housing Scheme:

Collector Santhosh confirmed that eligible poor beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Constant supervision is underway to ensure speedy construction of houses. He also assured that no shortage of sand is being allowed and that steps have been taken to ensure hassle-free sand transportation for beneficiaries.

Bhoobharati Land Services:

Applications filed under the Bhoobharati program are being addressed promptly and in accordance with established rules and procedures.

Vanamahotsavam (Plantation Drive):

A strategic plan has been drafted to conduct massive plantation drives at the field level as part of the Vanamahotsavam celebrations, aimed at enhancing environmental protection and greenery across the district.

Participants in the Video Conference:

In addition to the Chief Secretary and state ministers, the following officials participated in the video conference:

Additional Collectors: Lakshminarayana, Narsing Rao,

Survey & Land Records Officer: Deepti,

Collectorate Official: Srinivasa Rao,

Various departmental officers from the district.

Conclusion:

The video conference underscored the government’s commitment to grassroots development and ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes. District Collectors were urged to work with urgency, responsibility, and coordination to bring visible outcomes, especially in housing, land reforms, education infrastructure, and green initiatives.