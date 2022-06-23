State to nurture sports talent: Vinay

Hanumakonda: Stating that Warangal has talented sportspersons who could bring accolades to the nation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the government is ready to back the talented sportspersons and nurture their talent.

Speaking at the launch of the 36th edition of Olympic Day Run here on Wednesday Vinay Bhaskr said, "We will organise a meeting with the committees of all the district sports organisations in the first week of July and discuss the facilities and equipment required for the sportspersons. The Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya will also take part in the meeting.".

The target is to promote the sports talent that could bring medals for the country, he added. Olympic committee member MD Aziz Khan, KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav and district sports officer Ashok Kumar were among others present. In Warangal, the East MLA Nannapuneni Narender participated in the Olympic Run along with the sportspersons.