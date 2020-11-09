State to protect Tribal rights: Minister Rathod

Mahabubabad: Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday asked the tribals not to believe the rumours that their lands would be snatched away because of the State government's Dharani portal. She explained that in fact, with the help of Dharani portal, the lands of local tribals will be registered and would be protected. Also, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave assurance of conducting a comprehensive survey of podu lands and will give lands pattas to the beneficiaries, she added.

She inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Pogullapally of Kothaguda mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government is setting up purchase centres near collection centres for the convenience of the farmers. 'The CM had several schemes for farmers' welfare, which were not seen in any State across the country. That's why farmers from the neighbouring States, run by the BJP, are coming to Telangana to sell their grain,' she added.

Minister Rathod told the farmers that they will get a good price if they bring the grain without husk or moisture. All the issues related to the tribal hamlets would be solved on priority. As a tribal herself, she said that she is well aware of all the problems in the area and assured of trying to solve all the issues here with the help of local MLA and MP.

Minister Rathod stated that they have decided to do away with the single-phase electricity and three-phase power will be provided to all hamlets.

Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautham said registration through Dharani portal is very easy. Tribal people can also register their land even in areas, where Land Transfer Regulation (LTR) act applies, he said. The Collector urged the farmers to follow Covid-19 rules while in the market and near procurement centres by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Mahabubabad ZP Chairperson Kumari Bindu, Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagdish, local PACS Chairman Srinivasa Reddy and other local officials and TRS leaders were present.