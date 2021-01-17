States asked to look for precautions, contraindications

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of the nation-wide Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the Union Health Ministry has issued the contraindications for Covid-19 vaccination to the State governments.

Accordingly, the authorised age group under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Covid-19 vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above the age group of people.

Where, a co-administration of vaccine if required, Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated, by an interval of at least 14 days. In the case of interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose.

The circular indicated the cases of contraindications. They include persons with a history of Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine; immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or inject able therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items etc.

Also, it highlighted that pregnancy and lactation women have not been part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Hence, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive the vaccine at this time.

That apart, it said the "Provisional/temporary contraindications differed for four to eight weeks persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection; SARS-COV-2 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma; acutely unwell and hospitalised with or without intensive care patients due to any illness.

It asked to look after specific precautions when the vaccine has to be administered with caution in persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder. For example, clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder etc.

However, it is not contraindicated for COVID vaccines in the case of persons with a past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection (sero-positivity) and or RT-PCR positive illness; history of chronic diseases and morbidities cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies, immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune -suppression due to any condition (the response to the COVID-19 vaccines may be less in these individuals).

Other important issues to consider are vaccine-specific contraindications may apply as the new information becomes available, it added.