Step towards social justice: Kavitha launches United Phule Front
Hyderabad: A day after inaugurating the office of the Telangana Jagruti, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday announced the UPF (United Phule Front) as its affiliated organisation and also appointed a new body.
After writing a letter to her father and making controversial comments against the party leadership, Kavitha inaugurated the Jagruti office at Banjara Hills on Saturday and also announced that her organisation would work on par with the BRS with all affiliated units like Minority Cells pertaining to Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. Kavitha on Sunday announced that the United Phule Front will work as an affiliate of the Telangana Jagruti. A meeting was held with UPF leaders at the Telangana Jagruti office on Sunday. On this occasion, the new executive committee of UPF was announced. Bolla Sivashankar was appointed as the UPF Convener, Alakunta Hari as the Coordinator, Gattu Ramachandra Rao as the Advisor, and 50 others were appointed as co-conveners.
Speaking on the occasion, MLC Kavitha said that it was only with the united struggle of Telangana Jagruti and UPF that the Congress government came down and introduced separate bills providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies, education and jobs. She said that Telangana Jagruti and UPF would continue their movements until the BC reservations, which were achieved through many struggles, were implemented. She was angry that the NDA government at the Centre and the Congress government in Telangana were conspiring to put the BC bills in cold storage. She had said that her organisation was fighting for the BC bill for the last year and half.
The Jagruti leader said that she would soon announce the action plan to implement the BC Bills. UPF convener Bolla Sivashankar said that Telangana Jagruti and UPF would continue their united movements with the unified goal of implementing the BC reservations. He said that they will tell the people how the central and state governments were acting in a conspiratorial manner by not implementing the increased reservations. He said that they will bring all the BCs together and achieve reservations.
Meanwhile, Kavitha wrote a letter to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding cancellation of tenders pertaining to Monsoon emergency teams, instant repair teams and call the tenders again as per wards.