Stitch in time: Homemaker stitches 500 masks, distributes free at Khammam

Khammam: After noticing several people, who cannot afford to buy face mask to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus, a housewife from Srinagar Colony in Khammam town had stitched masks and distributed them freely to the poor.

Sangabattula Nirupama was moved by the plight of poor people, who cannot purchase masks due to high prices and also shortage and decided to stitch masks. She purchased cloth, prepared about 500 masks and distributed to the poor people in the town. Speaking to The Hans India, Nirupama said that she learned stitching years back as a time pass and never expected this skill will be used for a good purpose.

She purchased quality cloth for making the masks and her husband S Yakub Reddy, who is working in a small private company, supported her financially.

"After seeing the government and district officials striving hard to stop the spread of coronavirus, I felt as a responsible citizen I should do something," she added.