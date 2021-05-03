Stop land encroachment in Manthani: Congress demands

Karimnagar: DCC official spokesperson Enumula Satish alleged that nearly two acres and 21 guntas of government land in the survey number 991 of Gangapuri village on the outskirts of Manthani mandal revenue division was encroached by land grabbers, who have political connections.

Speaking here on Monday, E Satish said that when Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao issued notices ordering enquiry about the lands in Achampet and Hakimpet within 24 hours, then why the same was not done in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district.

He explained that the Congress lodged a complaint with the officials on April 16 and the district officials declared that the land belongs to the government on April 22 and directed Manthani Sub-Register not to register the land.

It has been more than 15 days, but the details of the land were not uploaded on the online website Dharani. Why the local officials were not responding and setting up a board in that government land, he questioned.

In addition to this, the saplings that were planted under Singareni RG 3 were also removed in that place and a real estate venture was stared on that land, he pointed out. Satish demanded the officials to file a case under Forest Conservation At 1980 as it was previously done in Achampet and Hakeempet mandals.

At least now, the revenue officials should respond to Manthani land mafia and should take action on those involved, in the same way they responded to Hakimpet and Acchampet land encroachments, the Congress leader demanded. The officials must erect fencing around the 19 guntas of government land in survey numbers 991 and 988 near Gangapuri village, he demanded.