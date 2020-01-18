Stop radical rhetoric to hoodwink people: BJP MLC to MIM chief

Hyderabad: BJP Greater Hyderabad city president and MLC N Ramchander Rao on Friday strongly condemned the comment of MP Asaduddin Owaisi for asking people not to cooperate with the government officials visiting their houses to collect data.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said instigating people against government officials itself amounts to radicalisation move and de-radicalisation is necessary when leaders like Owaisi tried to radicalise people by asking them not to show Aadhaar card and other documents to officials, the MLC lamented.

The BJP MLC asked the MIM chief to first stop radicalisation of people in the name of CAA, NCR and NPR. If he does that then there would not be any need or question for de-radicalisation, he said.

Terming the comment of Hyderabad MP a dangerous attitude, the BJP MLC said he may ask people not to cooperate with security officials.

Rao alleged that Owaisi is trying to politicise even the army with his political comments against Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

He stated that government officials are bound to follow and implement any decision taken by the Parliament.

Adding, "Once the Parliament takes a decision, it was official and not political. But Owaisi is trying to politicise the issue to derive political gain, he alleged.

Rao appealed to Muslims not to get mislead by such radical leaders and cooperate for registering their names in NPR for getting government benefits.