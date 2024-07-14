Strategy to silence BRS

Hyderabad: To put an end to unnecessary criticism from opposition BRS, the state government proposes to adopt resolutions on pending bifurcation issues and expose it for its failures to keep the problems pending during the last ten years.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to make a statement in the ensuing Assembly session on the talks he had with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu recently and on the issue of claiming five villages which are part of Bhadrachalam.

The CM is likely to inform the House about the discussion they had on the division of assets and pending power dues. The government may even initiate a debate on the pending issues related to bifurcation.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister wanted to highlight the government’s commitment to protect state interests during the debate. The state government will also explain that the two Chief Ministers had decided to constitute official and ministerial level committees which would be formed soon once the budget session was over. The government wants to assure the people that this government will not compromise on the interests of the state regarding bifurcation issues. The state government was keen that the five villages be transferred back to it and the AP government did not reject the proposal and said that they would examine the issue and write a letter to the Centre as it is the Centre that has to transfer the villages back to Bhadrachalam. A resolution to this effect would further strengthen the hands of the state government, the CM feels.

The previous BRS government never took seriously the asset division and payment of power dues by AP which are around Rs 24,000 crore by the AP. The government would expose the opposition BRS for its neglect during the 10-year rule, sources said. Sources said that the chief minister also wants to highlight the hurdles created by the last government in solving interstate water disputes as per the AP Reorganisation Act and the sufferings of the Telangana state in utilising Krishna and Godavari water.