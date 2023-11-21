Live
Just In
Strengthen KCR’s leadership by voting for BRS: MLA Sathish Kumar
Karimnagar: Husnabad BRS candidate Vodithala Sathish Kumar appealed to the people to vote for the BRS party car symbol in the Assembly elections on Nov 30 and strengthen KCR’s leadership.
He appealed voters to elect him as Husnabad MLA for the third time with a huge majority. He conducted election campaign in Saidapur mandal’s Elabotaram, Chintalapalli, Ramulapally, Ramachandrapur, Kurumapally, Jagirpally, Saidapur Venkepally villages along with Husnabad BRS election in-charge former minister Peddireddy on Monday.
In every village, Sathish Kumar’s campaign is getting good response from the people, women, youth and elder people giving him a warm welcome. What was the situation in the common state before 2014, how has it developed in the past nine and half years, people should think, he said.