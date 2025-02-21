Strict action against ganja cultivation: Minister Jupally

Nagarkurnool: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has directed officials to take strict action against ganja cultivation and illicit liquor production in the district. On Thursday, he held a review meeting with District Collector Badavath Santosh, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, and MLAs Dr Rajesh Reddy, Dr Vamsikrishna, and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, along with excise and police officials.

“The youth are the greatest asset of our nation. It is our responsibility to protect them from drug abuse. Poor families are being destroyed due to illicit liquor consumption, and youngsters are becoming addicted to drugs and ganja, ruining their future. We must take stringent measures to eradicate this menace,” said Jupally. The minister ordered officials to ensure that ganja cultivation and illicit liquor production are completely eradicated from the district. He stated that special teams from the state level are already conducting raids on illegal activities.