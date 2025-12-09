Strict Action Against Gender Tests: DM&HO Dr. Ravikumar

Nagar kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar has issued a stern warning that stringent action will be taken against any scanning center involved in conducting illegal gender determination tests. He directed all private clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals to strictly adhere to the Clinical Establishment Act guidelines.

On Tuesday, the DM&HO carried out surprise inspections at Vihana Scanning Center, Praja Nursing Home, Sridevi City Scanning Center, Rudra Dental Clinic, Balaji Diagnostic Center, and Krupa Physiotherapy Center in Nagarkurnool town.

During the inspection, he reviewed the services being provided, patient records, and verification of fees charged as per the displayed rate charts. Special attention was given to the details of pregnant women undergoing scans at these facilities.

He cautioned that any facility found conducting gender identification tests would face strict legal action.

District PRO Rajagopala Chari, Health Educator Narasimha and others accompanied him during the inspections.