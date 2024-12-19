Strict Action Against Negligence in Midday Meal Implementation – Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the Zajala Upper Primary School in Vanguru Mandal and personally dined with the students to assess the quality of the midday meal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the importance of the health and education of students in government schools. He directed officials to ensure there are no lapses in school facilities and meal quality.

The Collector inspected the school facilities, student menu, kitchen conditions, vegetables, rice, and the food prepared for students. He instructed that the daily menu should be strictly followed and quality maintained. Feedback from students on meal quality should be taken regularly, and cooking staff should ensure there are no inconveniences.

The Collector also reviewed the attendance of teachers and warned that surprise inspections will be conducted frequently. He made it clear that any lapses in the implementation would result in strict action. Additionally, he instructed schools to maintain cleanliness in the premises and raise awareness among students about personal hygiene.

He reiterated that all necessary facilities should be provided to the students without compromise.

The program was attended by mandal-level officials, school teachers, and other stakeholders.