Strict action will be taken against those who have stolen the money of the poor: MLA Megha Reddy

Wanaparthy district: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy assured the victims that he will stand by the victims of Sai Finance from the Revalli mandal center.

On Sunday, 32 victims met the MLA under the auspices of Revalli Mandal Congress Party President Vadala Parvatal and explained the problem.

The victims complained that they were cheated of Rs 1 crore 32 lakhs in relation to 32 people and that they were cheated by believing in the finance clause while fasting and changing their stomachs.

Responding to this, the MLA said that he would stand by them and work to resolve the problem until the financier returns your money to you.

He said that there is no way that the people who have cheated the poor will spare any of them.

Among those who met the MLA were victims Kurva Parvatal, Kalla Lakshmaiah, Nookam Bondaiah, Kurva Mallesh, Pabbati Mallesh M Balachandraiah, Kalla Sayamma, Kalla Shivadu, Gopala Buddaiah, Baini Kurmaiah and many others.